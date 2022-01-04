TWIN TIERS – An organization dedicated to providing a positive influence for children from disadvantaged backgrounds is asking the community for help.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is using National Mentoring Month to put out the call for more male volunteers to serve as mentors to local boys.

The non-profit expanded into Broome and Tioga Counties in New York back in 2015.

It currently has about 200 volunteers in our area, but that’s only about half of the need, especially for at-risk boys looking for male role models.

Executive Director Lauren Heilweil says for a small commitment of time, there can be a big payoff.

“Once you learn about these kids and you really get to know them and see how what you do in your life can really affect their life, then it really makes it more of an experience for both of you. And it changes not just their life but yours as well,” says Heilweil.

Heilweil says the organization has over 100 kids on its waiting list waiting for mentors.

She says volunteers must go through a background check before being matched with a child between the ages of 5 and 16.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides suggestions on activities to do with your little and in some cases can offset the cost of attending a game or other event.

For more information, go to BBBSTwinTiers.org.