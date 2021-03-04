Big 10 field hockey showdown between two former local high school superstars

Friday, two area high school field hockey stars will go head-to-head, only this time, at the collegiate level.

Anna Castaldo, former Maine-Endwell Spartan, and Leanne Bough, former Whitney Point Eagle, will face off tomorrow afternoon in a Big 10 showdown.

Bough’s Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking on Castaldo’s Maryland Terrapins down in Virginia Beach.

The last time these two played against one another, Whitney Point beat Maine-Endwell 4-2 in October of 2018.

You can watch Friday’s game at 3 via live stream through the Big Ten Network Plus.