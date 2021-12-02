“Bids for Kids” supports Boys and Girls Club

BINGHAMTON, NY – Supporters of the quote Positive Place for Kids are gathering now to raise funds while getting some good deals.

The annual Bids for Kids fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club on Clinton Street is taking place at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton.

There are dozens of products and services available through a silent auction, including bicycles, a stereo component, ski trips and restaurant gift certificates.

Executive Director Marybeth Smith says it’s the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“In the past, we’ve raised over $60,000 net and we’re hoping tonight to do the same. It really is extremely important for us to have a good successful event to help us continue to provide the programs and services that we do all the time,” says Smith.

In addition to the silent auction, auctioneer extraordinaire Chip Hunt will be live auctioning several items.

Plus, there will be updates on happenings at the club including presentations by 3 kids about what the programming means to them.