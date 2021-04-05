Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plan met with criticism from Republicans

WASHINGTON, DC – President Biden introduced a sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

The President’s plan is already being met with criticism from Republicans.

But as NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki explains, the President says he plans to push forward.

The White House says the President plans to move forward with his massive two trillion dollar infrastructure package, with or without the support of Republicans in Congress.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Grandholm said on CNN’s State of the Union that President Biden plans to push his two trillion dollar infrastructure package through Congress, with or without Republicans on board.

“The President is very concertedly reaching out to republicans to say come to the table. If you don’t like a component of it, tell us how you would do it. What do you want to see in this bill?” says Granholm.

Granholm says the President would like the bill to be bi-partisan, but there’s no time to waste.

“It’s the biggest investment in America, since FDR since then the New Deal,” says Granholm.

The two trillion dollar plan aims to rebuild the nation’s aging infrastructure, support electric vehicles and clean energy and boost access to caregivers and their pay.

President Biden says Congress should take it up immediately.

“Inaction is not an option,” says Biden.

“I think it’s a big mistake for the admiration, they know I think it’s a mistake,” says Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt.

Blunt said on Fox News Sunday that the Bill is too big and wants the President to scale back.

“If we’d go back and look at roads and bridges and ports and airports, and maybe even underground water systems and broadband, you’d still be talking about less than 30% of this entire package,” says Blunt.

The bill still has a long way to go but President Biden says this is a priority, so he has called on Congress to get to work and pass the bill by the August Recess.