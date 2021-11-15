Biden signs infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON DC – President Biden signed into law the bi-partisan 1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill this afternoon.

The package includes 550 billion in funding for transportation, broadband internet and utilities.

Today’s Bill signing is arguably one of the President’s biggest domestic accomplishments, however, it doesn’t signal the end of the debate over infrastructure here in Washington.

That’s because Congress is still negotiating over the President’s 1.5 trillion dollar social spending package, or the Build Back Better Plan.

“We need Congress to pass my Build Back Better plan as well,” says Biden.

The Build Back Better legislation would spend money exclusively on things like expanding the social safety net, enhancing Medicare benefits and funding paid family leave.

“This bill would save most families thousands of dollars per year in child care, helping moms and dads rejoin the workforce,” says Biden.

However, no Republicans support it, and some moderate Democrats haven’t said whether they’ll vote for it, potentially dooming the entire bill.

“It takes the problems President Biden and Washington Democrats have created and makes them much, much worse,” says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The debate will play out this week, but today’s focus is on the bi-partisan infrastructure plan becoming law.

The President has said this Bill is proof that Washington can still work and both sides can reach a compromise to pass big legislation.

“The bipartisan infrastructure deal is a big deal and the reason why is this is something presidents of both parties in the past have tried to get done and they haven’t been able to get that done. President Joe Biden is going to deliver that,” says White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

And Congress will likely bring up debate o the Build Back Better package later on this week.

It’s not clear though if the House will vote on the package before leaving for the Thanksgiving holiday.