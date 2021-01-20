Biden pledges to unite the country

WASHINGTON DC – It’s official: Joe Biden has become the 46th President of the United States.

As NewsChannel 34 Reshad Hudson shows us, during his inaugural address he promised to unite a divided country.

On the steps of the Nation’s Capitol Joe Biden took the Oath of Office to become the nation’s 46th president.

“This is America’s day, this is democracy’s day,” says Biden.

President Biden called on Americans to face the nation’s challenges including a pandemic, an economy crisis and intense political division.

“Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain,” says Biden.

Noticeably absent was former President Trump who left Washington earlier in the morning.

Without mentioning him by name President Biden reached out to Trump’s supporters.

“I will be a president for all Americans, all Americans,” says Biden.

The country also witnessed the first woman and person of color sworn in as the Vice President, a moment acknowledged by Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“Little girls and boys across the world will know anything and everything is possible,” says Klobuchar.

And 22 year-old poet Amanda Gorman delivered a powerful message.

‘We must first put our differences aside. We lay down arms to one another, we seek harm to none,” says Gorman.

As one of his first acts as President, Biden is signing a number of executive orders.