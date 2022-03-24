BRUSSELS – President Biden delivered a strong message today in Brussels saying Russia will face consequences if it escalates its war with Ukraine.

President Biden spoke after Summit meetings with the European Union, G-7 partners with NATO allies and he gave Russia thorough warning.

During his trip to Brussels, President Biden promised the US will act if Russia uses chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine.

“The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” says Biden.

The President also pledged one billion dollars to humanitarian aid for Ukraine and says the US will take in 100,000 refugees, but says the best thing NATO can do to stop the conflict is to stand together against Putin.

“Single most important thing is for us to stay unified and the world continue to focus on what a brute this guy is and all the innocent people’s lives are being lost and ruined and what is going on,” says Biden.

NATO secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed this sentiment.

“We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from becoming a full-fledged war in Europe,” says Stolenberg.

Still, some Republicans say President Biden isn’t doing enough.

“This president has been consistently behind the curve on this crisis. Of course I think he helped create the crisis with his weakness towards Russia,” says Senator Josh Hawley.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell supports the President’s message but believes he should also invoke the defense production act, to provide more military supplies to Ukraine.

“The most concrete way to support Ukraine is with greater commitments of lethal aid,” says McConnell.

President Biden also said he would support an effort to expel Russia from the G-20 group of economies.



