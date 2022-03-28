WASHINGTON DC – Today, President Biden addressed his comments from Saturday when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

The White House spent two days clarifying the president’s comments as some fear they could escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“I am not walking anything back,” says Biden.

President Joe Biden says he’s standing by his comments on Saturday in Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

“I wasn’t then nor am I now articulating a policy change. I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel and I make no apologies for it,” says Biden.

The president says his comments were personal, not policy, stressing that he was not calling for a regime change.

“I was expressing my outrage that he shouldn’t remain in power, just like bad people shouldn’t continue to do bad things,” says Biden.

Meanwhile, diplomats from Russia and Ukraine met on Monday in Turkey, resuming peace talks for the first time in two weeks.

Ukrainian President Zelensky says he is looking for peace “without delay” but will not give into Russia’s territorial demands.

The Turkish President said the meeting went well, and the two delegations will meet face to face on Tuesday for the second day of peace negotiations.