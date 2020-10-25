Biden Campaign stops in P.A.

PA – Both presidential campaigns have made stops in Pennsylvania, trying to convince the state to vote for them. Jill Biden stopped in Scranton yesterday, while Eric Trump was in Pocono Manor.

NewsChannel 34’s Caroline Foreback was with the Biden campaign last night.

BIDEN: “scranton are you ready to vote?”



Hours from the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Deadline, Dr. Jill Biden Urged the people of Lackawanna County to get out and vote, and emphasized the importance of early voting. The former educator spoke directly to teachers.



The former second lady talked about Joe Biden’s plans to reopen schools safely. She said her husband would guarantee quality public education for all children, an important cause for Scranton School District teachers like Jennifer Talesco Loftus. She addressed the crowd before Biden.



LOFTUS: “As a mom I worry about my own children attending the underfunded and unsafe schools that so many of us teach in.”>



Jill Biden hit on other key policies like protecting unions, creating well paying jobs, and affordable healthcare.

<BIDEN: “It means protecting preexisting conditions and making prescription drugs affordable for everyone.”



Jill Biden hit on other key policies like protecting unions, creating well paying jobs, and affordable healthcare.



Another local teacher, Courtenay Degnon, says she and her daughter have preexisting kidney conditions, and she’s concerned about their healthcare. She believes Dr. Biden is in her corner.



DEGNON: “Dr. Biden is just backing us up, she’s backing our unions up, she’s backing our children and families up.”>





Luzerne County Republican Chairman Justin Behrens says the event is probably a hail mary for the Biden Campaign.

BEHRENS: “They know they’re losing northeastern Pennsylvania, they’re all going republican. They waited until the last minute.”>



<BIDEN: “Will you stand with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?” cars honking