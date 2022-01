WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call summit to talk about de-escalating the tense situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

NewsChannel 34’s Reshad Hudson joins us now with more.

THE WHITE HOUSE HAS WARNED RUSSIA AGAINST INVADING ITS NEIGHBOR UKRAINE, BUT TODAY’S CALL WAS REQUESTED BY RUSSIAN’S PRESIDENT PUTIN.

PRESIDENT BIDEN MADE THE PHONE CALL FROM HIS HOME IN WILMINGTON URGING RUSSIA TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS WITH UKRAINE.

THIS IS THE SECOND TIME THE TWO PRESIDENTS HAVE HAVE TALKED SINCE THEIR FACE-TO-FACE MEETING IN GENEVA LAST JUNE.

THE CALL COMES AS DEFENSE ANALYSTS WARN RUSSIA HAS UPWARDS OF 100 THOUSAND TROOPS GATHERED ON THE UKRAINIAN BORDER AND APPEARS POISED FOR AN INVASION.

“He’s using the intimidation of all those troops to again make Biden blink.”

FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE JOHN HERBST SAYS PUTIN WANTS NATO MISSILES OUT OF EASTERN EUROPE AND WANTS A COMMITMENT THAT UKRAINE AND OTHER COUNTRIES SURROUNDING RUSSIA WON’T BE PERMITTED TO JOIN THE NATO ALLIANCE.

“Putin thinks by bullying, he may be able to get something.”

THE PRESIDENT HAS PROMISED SEVERE SANCTIONS SHOULD RUSSIA INVADE UKRAINE.

SECRETARY OF STATE ANTHONY BLINKEN RENEWED THE WARNING LAST WEEK.

“There would be massive consequences, that’s the language you use massive consequences for Russia.”

BUT REPUBLICANS DON’T THINK THE PRESIDENT HAS BEEN TOUGH ENOUGH ON PUTIN.

THIS IS TEXAS SENATOR TED CRUZ ON THE SENATE FLOOR EARLIER THIS MONTH.

“If we see Russian tanks in the streets of Kyiv. It will be because Joe Biden surrendered to Putin.”

