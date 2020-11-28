Biden administration pushing ahead despite Trump lawyers trying to prove widespread election fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More states have certified election results over the past few days, and President Trump’s lawyers so far have been unable to prove widespread election fraud.

NewsChannel 34’s Alexandra Limon shows us how the Biden administration is pushing ahead.

{KATE BEDINGFIELD / BIDEN TRANSITION TEAM} “We’ve been very encouraged by the progress we’ve made over the past few days.”

AFTER WEEKS OF DELAYS AND STONEWALLING BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

BIDEN’S TEAM SAYS THE TRANSITION PROCESS IS NOW MOVING FULL SPEED AHEAD.

{KATE BEDINGFIELD / BIDEN TRANSITION TEAM} “The career civil servants have been incredibly forth coming.”

AT THE SAME TIME, THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN CONTINUES ITS FIGHT TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION RESULTS.

THE PRESIDENT’S LAWYER, RUDY GIULIANI, TRIED AGAIN WEDNESDAY AT A MEETING HOSTED BY PENNSYLVANIA STATE REPUBLICANS.

{RUDY GIULIANI / PRESIDENT’S LAWYER} “It’s the state legislature that controls this process, it’s your power.”

Meanwhile Joe Biden said he would meet with President Trump if the president asked.

But the Biden transition team says a meeting isn’t necessary.

IN THE COMING WEEKS BIDEN WILL ANNOUNCE MORE CABINET POSITIONS INCLUDING SECRETARY OF DEFENSE, CIA DIRECTOR AND SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

{JEN PSAKI / BIDEN TRANSITION TEAM} “Given how important the health team will be, moving forward, but certainly as we work to get the pandemic under control.”

DEMOCRATIC CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN LOU CORREA ADDRESSED SPECULATION THAT BIDEN COULD APPOINT A REPUBLICAN TO HIS CABINET.

{REP. LOU CORREA / D-CA} “If President-elect Biden finds a Republican whose expertise was needed in his cabinet, then by all means, he should move forward.”

A REPUBLICAN NOMINEE COULD HELP BUILD GOOD WILL IN THE US SENATE.

WHERE BIDEN’S NOMINEES COULD FACE TOUGH CONFIRMATION HEARINGS IF THE REPUBLICANS MAINTAIN THEIR MAJORITY.

IN WASHINGTON ALEXANDRA LIMON.