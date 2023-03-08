BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, March 31st, Binghamton High School is giving students an opportunity to show off their style while helping those in need.

The Sisterz 4 Sisters club’s Prom Fashion Show will take place at 7 p.m. in the Helen Foley Theatre.

In the event, students will model formalwear from local stores and the school’s donation closet.

After the show, students will have the opportunity to select a free dress, tuxedo, shoes, or accessories to wear to prom.

This is a great opportunity for students who may not own prom attire or can’t afford it.

The event is open to anyone in need of formalwear, not just Binghamton High School students.

Those who wish to donate items can drop them off at Binghamton High School and ask for Steve Giannini.