BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High school is hosting a Doug’s Fish Fry event as a fundraiser for its After Prom Party.

The event will take place on Friday, March 31st, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hatala Orthodontics at 165 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.

You can call 607-753-9184 (Ext. 2) and place orders for pickup until 4 p.m. that day.