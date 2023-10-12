BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School is raising awareness for youth substance use by educating students and parents on the dangers of drugs dependency and other harmful activities.

On October 16, BHS is hosting “Weed Between the Lines,” a free community presentation on the critical impact drug use, vaping, and other associated issues have on the teen brain. The seminar will begin at 7 p.m. in the Helen Foley Theatre and is hosted by Michael DeLeon from Steered Straight.

DeLeon will educate students and parents on prevention, harm reduction, and the lifechanging risks of youth substance use.

DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight. He created the organization following his release from prison in 2007 and is currently one of the nation’s leading experts on the dangers of drugs, gang involvement, and associated criminal activity. DeLeon has made it his mission to educate youth and families on serious life issues, especially drugs, to encourage them to stay on the right path. Since its start, Steered Straight has presented to 9,200 schools and more than 14 million students across the United States.

Childcare will be provided during the event. The presentation will also be livestreamed on the Binghamton City YouTube page. To check out the livestream, click here.