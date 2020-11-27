BHS Thanksgiving dinner has big turnout

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton High School had expected to have lots of interest today for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner, and that’s exactly what they got.

The school had a total of 500 dinners available on a first come, first serve basis.

There were two points where you could grab a maximum of five dinners for you and your family.

Lines of individuals at the main entrance to the school stretched to the Oak Street sidewalk, and lines of cars at the back stretched to Front Street.

BHS Thanksgiving Dinner Senior Serving Chair Kaylin Piza-Taylor says BHS is proud to be able to help those in need.

“I think it’s just important for our school being such a central location, and such a big part of the community in Binghamton to help as many people as we can. With everything that we normally do for the Thanksgiving Dinner and feeding people and giving them that sense of camaraderie. I think it’s definitely different this year, but its still just as important,” she said.

Meals had turkey cutlets, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more, plus heating instructions for when a customer got home.

Senior Student Coordinator Max Rizzuto says his fellow volunteers put their biggest effort into this event this year.

“It’s always one of the most important traditions of the year. I think that having student volunteers and our teachers work together to do something good for the community and help in any way we can, its very important. We’re really honored at the turnout, and we’re very happy with how it has been going,” he said.

The event had to cancel bus rides to the school because there were so many people at the school who needed food.

The school had planned to give away food from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, but they ran out of meals at 1:15 PM.

Rizzuto says he would call selling out the dinners a success.