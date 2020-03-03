BHS sophomore receiving training to be an ambassador for Tourette Syndrome

BINGHAMTON – A Binghamton High School sophomore is headed to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about a much misunderstood condition.

Kellen Orlando left yesterday to receive training as an ambassador for Tourette Syndrome, something Orlando has struggled with for most of his life.

Before getting diagnosed at 13, Orlando was getting in trouble in school due to a lack of awareness about the condition.

Orlando wants to inform others, kids and adults, about the syndrome and how the symptoms can manifest in many different ways.

While in D.C., Orlando will attend public speaking training.

“I just want people to to actually understand it and have it kind of like, autism is something that is really well known, and I want it to kind of be like that where a lot, where people know what it is,” he says.

While Orlando does have some traditional manifestations of Tourette’s, such as making audible “shushing” noises and squeezing his eyes shut, his mother Debby says it also causes behavior similar to ADHD.

She says that before Kellen was diagnosed, he often got in trouble in school for things he couldn’t control.

She also says that one half of people who suffer from Tourettes aren’t diagnosed, largely because they don’t understand their tics.

“When you have a picture in your head of what you think Tourettes Syndrome is, then when you see it in reality you don’t necessarily believe that’s what it is. So, a lot of Kellen’s tics weren’t recognized,” she said.

Debby and Kellen found out about the ambassador program two years ago when they attended a Tourette conference.

She says that while this isn’t something she expected Kellen to be interested in, she’s very proud that he is.