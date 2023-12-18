BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton High School Senior has been nominated for one of the highest honors in the country.

The U-S Presidential Scholars Program is a program that selects scholars across the United States based on their academic success, artistic excellence, community service and leadership skills.

Ariana Blake is one of 25 finalists in New York State, and a senior at Binghamton High School.

Blake is a caption of Mock Trial, Co-President of National Honor Society, and a member of competitive Dance.

This is Blake’s second major recognition in the past few weeks, after she was awarded the Quest Bridge National Match Scholarship which grants full ride, four year scholarships to colleges.

More than twenty-one thousand students applied nationwide, and Blake was one of just over 22 hundred students selected for the scholarship.

BHS Senior and US Presidential Scholars Program nominee Ariana Blake says, “It’s so exciting, I mean it really sets me up for my future and what I want to do in life, and it’s also amazing because I get to connect with people with similar backgrounds to myself.”

She plans to use this full ride scholarship to attend Northwestern University to major in Environmental Engineering.

If chosen, Ariana will be given a presidential medallion at the end of the year.

The winners from all 50 states will be announced in the Spring.