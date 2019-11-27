BHS SADD members light holiday tree

BINGHAMTON – Some students marked an annual tradition at Binghamton High today with the lighting of a special tree.

Students Against Destructive Decisions lit their holiday tree outside the school this morning.

The tree is a visual reminder of the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

Each year during the holiday season, the tree is decorated with all white lights.

If anyone in our area dies from a drunk or drugged driving crash during the season, a bulb will be switched to red.

SADD member Ainsley George says the tree takes on added significance following the death of classmate Harper Stantz who was killed last March by an impaired driver.

“I think this ceremony’s just very important since especially we lost someone so recently to driving under the influence. So it’s just good kind of to have the ceremony just to remember all of the ones we lost,” she said,

The ceremony included poems read by students and carols sung by the school’s Davidge Choir.