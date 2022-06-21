BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Twenty-five Binghamton High School students were honored this morning for their hard work in the classroom.

BHS held a breakfast at The Binghamton Club to celebrate the Class of 2022’s top 25 academic performers.



The special event included an awards ceremony and remarks from both Principal Kevin Richman and Superintendent Tonia Thompson.



Students were encouraged to invite family members along with a faculty member who made an impact on their high school career.



Valedictorian, Nick Gouldin, recognized the impact his peers and the BHS staff had on him. He invited his cross country coach to join him at the celebration.

“I think it’s really nice, I think it’s a very good celebration of all the work that’s been put in not only by the students to get there, but by the staff that we were inviting, because everybody was able to bring a staff member that connected with them personally and I thought that was really nice,” said Gouldin.

Gouldin will attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall where he will major in Computer Science. Other members of the top 25 will attend the likes of Binghamton University, University of Rochester, and SUNY Broome, among others.