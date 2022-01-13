BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City School District is holding a Family Safety Workshop for students, parents, teachers and staff as it continues its response to instances of violence since the beginning of the school year.

The virtual workshop will be held over Zoom next Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30.

School administrators will be joined by Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski and Binghamton Mayor Jared

Kraham to discuss topics including social-emotional and physical safety, progressive discipline, family communication and openb-campus lunch.

The event is only open to high school families, faculty and staff.