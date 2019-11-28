BHS holds annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

BINGHAMTON – The holiday started off with a bang this morning at a local high school.

Binghamton High School held its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner today to commemorate the holiday.

Students and teachers worked together into the afternoon to feed people and families much like a five-star restaurant.

The food was all donated, including turkey, potatoes, gravy, and other fine thanksgiving foods.

BHS senior Isaac Karp says helping the school put on this dinner is uplifting.

“Honestly, I really can’t think of a better place to be on Thanksgiving. I mean, it really is the spirit of what I consider to be a holiday we can share and help others. Really, this is just the best way of celebrating it. After this, I’ll go home to my family and obviously have a nice meal, but right now I wouldn’t rather be at any other place,” he says.

Approximately 200 combined students, faculty, and staff worked the event today, splitting shifts.

An estimated 1,500 people were fed.