BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Many Patriots could become Hornets thanks to an educational partnership.

Last week, the entire Binghamton High School Class of 2024 was accepted into SUNY Broome.

Through the College Express Program, any BHS senior who applies to SUNY Broome will be guaranteed acceptance.

The program is a partnership between the schools to encourage students to continue their education right here in Greater Binghamton.

The announcement was the first of many college preparation events SUNY Broome will host at the high school. In the following months, interested students can receive help with the application process, tour the campus, and attend career workshops.