BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local foundation is inspiring Binghamton High School student-athletes to be their most confident selves on and off the court.

The Astor D Rice Foundation is recognizing BHS basketball’s hard work by making a generous cleat donation to the program. The high school has a long tradition of developing accomplished athletes and the foundation is giving every player an equal opportunity to continue the legacy this upcoming season.

“At The Astor D Rice Foundation, we believe in the power of sports to build character, instill discipline, and foster teamwork. By donating these cleats to the Binghamton High School Basketball Program, we aim to provide the student-athletes with the necessary equipment to excel in their athletic pursuits and inspire them to achieve success both on the court and in the classroom. We want to give a special thanks to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike, and Rob Baxter of BX Player Development for helping to make this happen,” said Executive Director, Amy Rice.

The Astor D Rice Foundation is a newly established nonprofit committed to supporting education and athletic programs to empower local youth to lead good and happy lives. Astor Rice was a Binghamton native and father of five who dedicated his life to caring for others in the community. The foundation is working to continue his legacy by supporting less fortunate individuals and families in the community.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our aim to create opportunities that uplift and empower the youth, and we are eager to witness the positive impact it will have on the Binghamton High School Community,” said Rice.