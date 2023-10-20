TOWN OF MAINE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) will soon be trading one significant travel connection for another as Delta Airlines adjusts its travel services.

Beginning January 8, 2024, Delta will once again fly from Binghamton to one of Delta’s key Mid-West hubs, Detroit Metro (DTW). In order to allow for the increased connectivity afforded by DTW, BGM will discontinue its current daily connection to Laguardia Airport in New York City.

Delta will utilize its larger CRJ-900 aircraft for the service in order to accommodate more passengers on each flight along with two-class service. Previous BGM to DTW flights offered service on smaller planes with just one class.

“Detroit has historically been a great connection for our community” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Detroit is the primary Asian gateway for the Eastern United States and it also provides service to many destinations in the Americas and Europe. We’re excited to be offering larger planes for travelers to and from BGM, and along with our new direct flights to Florida, it’s the perfect time to Fly BGM!”

Flights from BGM to DTW will be offered daily with an early morning schedule to allow for connections to all of the morning departures, international routes, and West Coast connections. The return flight is set to leave DTW in the evening and arrive late evening at BGM. Times are subject to change.

“We had great success with Delta’s hub in DTW in the past on a smaller plane,” said Mark Heefner, Broome County’s Commissioner of Aviation. “Now, our business and leisure travelers should be able to fully utilize the opportunities afforded by the larger plane that will provide at least two classes of service, creating more comfortable flights with additional amenities Additionally, the return of the early morning flight time on this route, it will allow for better access to more connections both domestically and internationally.”

Tickets go on sale October 21.