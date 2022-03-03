BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local elementary students are learning early on what it takes to be a news reporter, work in video production, and more.

This is all due to the B-F Streamers club happening at Ben Franklin Elementary that started last March.

Each afternoon, students record morning announcements to air the next morning, its broadcasted through the school and posted on YouTube as well.

Special Education Teacher, Quentin Ochs, says these groups of kids are learning skills like being in front of a camera, talking slower and be in the moment more.

“These are skills that translate outside annoucements to their whole lives and its going to be things where, you’re going to be up on stage or giving a presentation and those are really what we’re hoping to help the kids develop,” says Ochs.

The studio has a green screen, a web cam, lights, microphone, a sound board and they use Google slides on chrome books as the teleprompter.

The morning announcements cover which cycle day it is, the weather, what’s for lunch, birthdays, B-Gold Shout outs, joke of the day and more.

Ochs says everyday you can see how much these kids improve.