BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works has announced the closure of the VFW Memorial Bevier Street Bridge.

Due to a fire that was set underneath the bridge overnight, it is closed to all traffic. Though the fire was extinguished by the Binghamton Fire Department, the closure is a result of damage.

According to DPW Commissioner Roger Brown, P.E., the bridge is currently being inspected by Broome County Engineers with assistance from NYS DOT.

The bridge is expected to reopen with a center lane closure Thursday afternoon. Motorists can expect lane closures for the next five days while repairs are underway. Drivers are also encouraged to use alternative routes.

The South entrance to Otsiningo Park will reopen Thursday afternoon as well. No changes have been made to the Festival of Lights schedule.