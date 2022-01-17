BINGHAMTON, NY – In the weeks following Betty White’s death, an internet campaign called the #BettyWhiteChallege began circulating.

The challenge asked White’s fans to donate $5 to a local animal shelter on what would have been White’s 100th birthday, January 17.

Every Cat’s Dream, formally Every Dog’s Dream, in Johnson City jumped onboard, creating a webpage where people can donate through the 17th.

The shelter said in a social media post that they had received questions from those wanting to donate in honor of White, who was an avid animal lover.

If you want to donate, you can here.

Or, if you prefer to donate actual items, here are some things that are needed:

– Paper Pellet Cat Litter

– Scoopable Cat Litter

– Kitten Food (Purina Naturals, Purina Kitten or Iams preferred)

– Adult Cat Food (Purina Naturals preferred)

– Wet Cat or Kitten Food- Enrichment Items (Toys, Trees, Scratchers etc)

– Odoban Cleaning Solution

– Blankets or Small Throws

– Laundry Soap (Scent Free is preferred)

– Scoopers / Cat Boxes- Dog Food (Purina is preferred)

Contact Every Cat’s Dream for more information.

Keep the giving going by also donating to the Animal Care Sanctuary, who has also created their own donation link in Betty White’s name.

Again, if you prefer actual items, you can order off their Amazon Wishlist.

And finally, The Broome County Humane Society is accepting donations as well.