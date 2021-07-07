“Better Connection” internet mapping

BINGHAMTON, NY – A regional economic development organization is seeking the public’s help in determining accurate maps of internet service in our area.

The Southern Tier 8 Regional Board has launched the Better Connection website as a way for online users to rate their relationship status with their internet service providers.

Southern Tier 8 says existing maps are incomplete which has a major impact on how federal money is used to expand broadband access, especially in rural areas of the 8 county region.

People are encouraged to log onto Better Connection dot org and answer a series of questions about the experience and how they use the internet as well as run a speed test.

