Better Business Bureau: Do not post vaccination card online

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people to not post their vaccination cards online. They say sharing those cards online increases the risk of identity theft and helps scammers make fake ones.

The Bureau says fake vaccination cards were being sold on eBay and TikTok from scammers in Great Britain and similar scams will eventually make their way to the U.S. and Canada.

Instead of posting your card, the group suggests sharing the vaccine sticker and checking privacy settings on social media sites.