ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, all non-essential businesses had to close their buildings, forcing millions across the nation to adopt a work-from-home lifestyle. While the country has now reopened due to increased vaccine distribution, plenty of workspaces have kept that same structure in place. Around 20% of professional jobs were still remote going into 2022.

While businesses embrace the conditions, those forced to work out of their home office might not have the best conditions to do so. The best work-from-home environment includes low costs, reasonable comfort and a high level of security.

Exactly how easy it is to work remotely can depend greatly on where you live. In order to find the states that provide the best conditions for working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of workers working from home to internet cost to cybersecurity and considers factors like how large and how crowded homes are in each state.

Rounding out the top five was Massachusetts, which ranked number one for households with internet access- one of the study’s key metrics. In about half of Massachusetts’ counties – eight of 14 – measured by a recent Federal Communications Commission study, broadband access is available to at least 98% of residents.

Also helping Massachusetts claim its number-five finish was the cost of electricity in the Bay State. Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Massachusetts ranked forty-ninth for retail electricity costs.

Falling behind the Commonwealth, but still catching the top ten was New York State. Most notably, the Empire State placed in third for largest home size by square foot. Plenty of space to set up that home office- but factoring in internet cost and availability dropped the state down to number ten.

Best states for remote work

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Work Environment Living Environment 
1New Jersey66.75511
2District of Columbia64.29150
3Delaware64.03238
4Connecticut62.181224
5Massachusetts61.87344
6Utah61.87627
7Texas61.59151
8Washington61.571119
9Maryland61.48441
10New York61.11225
11Tennessee60.31192
12Georgia60.06273
13Virginia59.86822
14Arizona59.65923
15Nevada59.63177
16California59.541416
17North Carolina59.531626
18Florida59.50209
19Rhode Island59.383825
20Ohio59.362112
21Oregon58.712529
22Pennsylvania58.64746
23Minnesota58.521333
24Wisconsin57.222431
25New Hampshire57.212847
26Illinois56.901832
27Michigan56.032934
28Indiana55.942610
29Colorado55.421045
30Kentucky55.212336
31Nebraska55.09478
32Kansas54.963418
33Alabama54.94314
34Louisiana54.80306
35South Carolina54.503615
36South Dakota53.924528
37Idaho53.723721
38Missouri51.743320
39Maine51.733248
40Iowa51.203940
41Vermont51.034443
42West Virginia49.433537
43New Mexico49.144135
44Hawaii47.874651
45Wyoming47.454842
46Oklahoma47.154039
47Arkansas46.754317
48North Dakota46.595114
49Montana45.544930
50Mississippi43.794213
51Alaska34.745049
