BINGHAMTON, NY – On the road this Christmas? Bring a little bit of home with you.

Here are our favorite Binghamton-specific gifts to give to loved ones this season.

Lost Dog Cafe Vodka Sauce – There’s a reason this sauce is a huge part of the restaurant’s signature dish! Pick up a jar for your favorite pasta lover. Available here.

2. Little Venice Sauce – Anyone would be happy to get the gift of Little Venice’s signature sauce! It’s so popular that the restaurant even offers it in a 6 pack to keep you stocked all year long. Little Venice also has a variety of other items, like a “Binghamton NY Gift Bag” to truly bring a little bit of Binghamton everywhere. Shop here.

3. Tom’s Coffee – If you have a coffee lover in your life, gift them Tom’s! Tom’s has a variety of gourmet coffees such as Bananas Foster, Blueberry Cream, Salted Carmel, Snickerdoodle and so many more! Stop by the store to see all their other amazing gifts, or purchase online.

4. Lupo’s Original Spiedie Marinade – Of course nothing says Binghamton like spiedies! Giving the gift of spiedies this holiday is super easy, as its available at grocery stores, Amazon and Spiedies.com, where you can also find gift sets.

5. Rumble Ponies Gear – If you’re visiting friends or family who were once Binghamton residents themselves, help boost their hometown pride with Rumble Ponies merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and hats to season tickets is available on their website.

6. Locally made or grown products – Bring fresh food to the table this year with something from the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market or Taste NY Store. You can find everything from seasonable vegetables to maple syrup, condiments and even beauty products while supporting local farms.

7. Animal Adventure Park Merchandise – Delight the out of town animal lover in your life by giving them unique merchandise direct from the former home of April the Giraffe. Animal Adventure offers a variety of unique gifts on their website for people of all ages, including apparel, ornaments, toys and more.

8. Ross Park Zoo Animal Adoption – Another option for those who used to be Binghamton residents. Every local knows and loves the Ross Park Zoo, and what better way to support their efforts than gifting a loved one their “own” animal? The Zoo has a variety of package options that include a photo of the chosen animal, a certificate of adoption and more.

9. Something from Baked Euphoria – Of course you’re planning to be stuffed with cookies and pie this holiday, so stop by the Endwell bakery before you leave to give your guests a little taste of home. Gluten fee options available by request.

10. Beverages from Local Breweries – And finally, give the adults something to talk about by gifting some craft beers from Binghamton’s favorite breweries such as Water Street, Beer Tree, The North and Farmhouse Brewery in Owego.

