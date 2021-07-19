Best Bagels in Town rebrands as BC Bagels

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Best Bagels in Town just got a fresh new look.

The Pinney family has been in the bagel business for over 12 years now.

Originally known as the Best Bagels in Town, the owners decided it was time for a change.

Christie Pinney, the owner, says her husband and her are so excited for this re-branding.

It is now known as BC Bagels.

Pinney says she raised her daughter in the bagel business and now her daughter is bringing in another generation.

“Well it was time for a new fresh face on our business. We wanted to chose something that represented our local community and what we’re good at,” says Pinney.

The family has since added a new frappuccino to their menu.

Pinney mentioned they will also be sampling some new pastries that are under consideration..

BC Bagels is open from 6 to 2 daily.