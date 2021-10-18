Berry Hill Tower opens to the public, showcasing one of the best leaf-peeping vantage places in the area

TOWN OF MCDONOUGH, NY – Leaf-peepers can now catch a glimpse of fall foliage in 9 nearby counties from one vantage point.

The historic Berry Hill Fire Tower in the Chenango County Town of McDonough was opened to the public last month.

The nearly 2,000 foot tall observation tower was built in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and was used until 1988 as a lookout for fire protection.

The view extends to neighboring Broome, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego and Tioga Counties.

The Department of Environmental Conservation spent 125 thousand dollars to renovate the metal tower and relocate telecommunications equipment.

The site is located appropriately enough on Tower Road off County Road 10 and is near the Finger Lakes Hiking Trail.