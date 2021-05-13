Berkshire man wanted after Watkins Glen hit and run injures elderly man

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Devon J. Schulman, 25 of Berkshire, after a hit and run accident that left a 74-year-old man with several broken bones.

On May 12 around 1:47 p.m., Watkins Glen Police and EMS responded to a pedestrian accident on N. Franklin Street and Fifth Street. Officers found the 74-year-old man laying in the road with multiple injuries.

The man was transported to an area hospital for several broken bones and remained in the hospital overnight.

A witness told police that the vehicle involved was an Orange Jeep Cherokee. Following review of surveillance video and witness statements, police identified Schulman as the driver.

According to Watkins Glen police, when officers attempted to later make contact with Schulman, Schulman fled a residence on foot. An Arrest Warrant has been issued for Schulman for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor, Leaving the scene of a personal injury Motor Vehicle Accident, a misdemeanor, and several other Traffic Tickets, with further charges pending.

Anyone with information on the location of Schulman asked to contact Watkins Glen Police at 607-535-7883.