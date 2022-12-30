(Binghamton) – Mayor Kraham announced today that he is appointing local attorney Sophie Bergman to fill a vacancy on City Court.

The opening was created when Judge Carol Cocciola was elected to the Broome County Court in November.

Bergman first came to our area in 2009 to work for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

In fact, her first assignment was prosecuting cases in Binghamton City Court.

She later rose to the position of Senior Assistant D-A and Chief of the Special Victims Bureau.

Bergman also worked as the staff attorney at the Crime Victims Assistance Center as well as local law firms Hinman Howard and Kattel and Jackson Bergman.

She says the variety of experiences have prepared her well for the position. Bergman says, “Having been a prosecutor, having been a defense attorney, having practiced civil work at Hinman Howard & Kattel and also at Jackson Bergman, really creates a nice balance for me on the bench.” Bergman’s appointment takes effect on January 9th. She joins 2 other City Court judges, William Pelella and Daniel Seiden. A special election for the seat will take place next November. The winner of that contest will then have their own 10 year term. Bergman, who is a Republican, lives on the Westside of Binghamton with her husband and children.