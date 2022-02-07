BINGHAMTON, NY – A local fitness instructor wants to know when was the last time you prioritized your health?

Taylor Benson opened Benson Specialized Fitness on Conklin Road in Conklin near the Reliable Market.

The former bank building is outfitted with a Rogue Monster Lite Rack, free weights, cardio equipment and a turf section for cardio and agility training.

Benson says he focuses on the 7 fundamental movement patterns: push, pull, squat, lunge, rotate, carry and hinge.

He says it’s not a cookie cutter approach.

“It’s not one-on-one, so you’re not going to be paying as much as you would if you were going to do just a one-on-one session. It’s cheaper like a regular gym membership, but you get personalized attention. The main difference is that it’s tailored specifically to the individual,” says Bensen.

Benson opened today and he’s offering a promotion of a free fitness training session anytime between 6 A-M and 7 P-M through Friday.

After that, his hours will be 6 to 10 A-M and 3 to 7 P-M during the week with a 9 A-M cardio class on Saturdays.

Membership rates depend on how many classes a member wants to take on a weekly basis.

You can contact him by emailing Taylor at BensonSpecializedFitness.com.