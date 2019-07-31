“Bemoreal” art exhibit featured at Whole in the Wall restaurant

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Whole in the Wall restaurant on Binghamton’s Southside is featuring the first show for a local artist for this month’s First Friday Art Walk.

Bernard Morille, who signs his artwork Bemoreal, is largely self-taught.

He creates oil paintings and drawings of still lifes, landscapes and portraits, including some self-portraits.

Morille, who is soft spoken and reserved, says he’s always focused on his artwork in private and was recently encouraged by his friends to share it with others.

He says he prefers doing portraits because they can display so much emotion.

“I think that it’s the hardest thing to do. I think if you could master a portraiture everything else is kind of easier. The human form is very hard to replicate so I always try to learn and grow in that area,” he said.

Morille says he likes to do portraits for people.

He uses the moniker Bemoreal because it’s a mashup of his name Bernard Morille and because he paints and draws in a realistic style.

His artwork can be found on Instagram.

The artwork will be on display at the Whole in the Wall throughout August and September.

The art walk takes place this Friday from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm.