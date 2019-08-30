Beloved comic strip looking to leap to the big screen

NINEVEH NY -A nationally syndicated comic strip that is synonymous with Broome County is looking to make the leap to the big screen.

The family of the late Johnny Hart is hoping to interest movie producers in a film adaptation of B.C., Hart’s iconic comic about cavemen.



Hart’s two daughters Patti and Perri Hart and his grandsons, Mason and Mick Mastroianni, now split the duties of creating the strip, along with Wizard of Id.



They’re hoping to introduce B.C to a younger audience and have launched an Indiegogo campaign to help produce a short that would then attract future investors.



Mason says experimenting with 3D animations of some B.C characters during one of the previous LUMA Festivals got him excited about making the movie.

“We have all this ambition and all this passion around it but were not sure how far we should take it and we’re nervous that if we get to a certain point and somebody does show interest, they’re gonna want us to start over and change everything. So we have kind of the basics of how we want things to be,” Mason said.

61 years after B.C first debuted, the two female characters in the strip have finally been given proper names.

From now on, “Fat Broad” will be called Jane and “Cute Chick” will be named Grace.



They are the names of the mothers of Johnny Hart and his late wife Bobbi.

The crowd funding campaign is currently at 30% of its goal.



To donate, search John Hart Studios at Indiegogo.com