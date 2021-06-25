Beloved Binghamton man Tim Ward to get star on Forum’s Wall of Fame one year after his death

BINGHAMTON, NY – An announcement was made Friday about an event taking place to honor a local community member that passed away last year.

Board members at the Forum Theatre gathered today with members of Tim Ward’s family to announce his place on their Wall of Stars.

Ward owned McGirks and had been a bag piper for the Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drum Band since 1990.

He passed away on June 20th of last year.

His daughter, Kari Bayait says there was nothing more important to him then family and live music.

“Growing up in Tim and Sue’s house came with a soundtrack and a very loud one, at that. My sister and I recall walking home from the bus stop and either hearing dad practicing bag pipes or blaring ZZ Top with the windows wide open and hearing it from blocks away,” says Bayait.

On October 14th, there will be a Star Presentation event where the Forum board members will present Ward’s family with his star.

Tickets are on sale now, they are $25 per person and $45 per couple.

They can be purchased online at broomefof.com or at Ward’s birthday bash this Sunday at McGirks.