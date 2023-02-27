BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Confluence Running Events is hosting its Annual Belmar Parade Day Mile this Saturday, March 4th.

It’s a one-mile race along Binghamton’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route, beginning at the Broome County Public Library and ending in front of the Belmar Pub.

The cost is $25, plus fees, and all fitness levels are welcome.

Men’s & Women’s Elite Heats will begin at 12:40 and 12:50. The Open race will begin at 1 p.m. rain or shine.

The winners of the Elite Heats will receive over $1,500 in cash rewards and a pair of Saucony Endorphin Pro 3’s.

To be in the elite heat, men must be able to run a sub-6 minute mile and women must be sub-6:45.

Wear your St. Patty’s day gear as prizes will also be given out to those wearing the best costumes.

All participants over 21 will receive a free beer at the Belmar.

You can sign up here.