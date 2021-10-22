Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – This organization is in need of volunteers to stand outside and ring a red bell to make the campaign possible.

We are less than a month away from the start of Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

It’s the largest fundraising effort to support programs in the community like youth development, food pantries, disaster relief, and other social services.

There are typically about 300 to 400 volunteers needed to make this happen.

Core Officer, Joseph Hansen says he knows this is a generous community and he hopes they can come together and help out.

“Red Kettle Campaign is a bulk of my budget, it is a large part of what we do here and if we don’t have funds coming in from the Red Kettle effort, it definitely hinders our services here, he said.

Hansen understands people may be hesitant due to the virus but he says they make sure to follow all CDC guidelines.

The campaign begins November 5th and ends December 24th.

If you would like to volunteer, go to http://SAvolunteer.org.