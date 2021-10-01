Beer Tree Takeover night at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, NY – The fun begins when the sun goes down tomorrow night at Animal Adventure.

This year, in the place of their Wine with Wolves event, the park will host a Park After Dark Beer Tree takeover.

The popular brewery will be set up in the park with various stations where guest can buy their favorite beers, seltzers and even some wine selections while they make their way through the exhibits.

Food trucks will be on site as well and live music will be preformed by Kevin Ludwig.

Park owner Jordan Patch says it’ll be the perfect night to enjoy a beverage and see some animals.

“Tomorrow’s event will be rain or shine and the weather looks perfect, the fall foliage is changing around us it’s going to be the perfect setting for a fall party,” says Patch.

Patch says the event is structured so guests pay per beverage after paying the general admission price, with is $16 for adults and free for members.

No advanced ticketing is offered.

The event is family friendly and open to all ages, running from 4:30 to 7:30.