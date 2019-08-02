Beer Tree River Float is summer fun on the river

PORT CRANE, N.Y. – Find something that can float and get ready to head down to the river.

The 2019 Beer Tree River Float will be taking place Saturday August 10th.

Event goers can bring their inner tubes, kayaks, rafts, canoes, and whatever else for a trip down the Chenango River.

Attendees will drop their vessel off at the launch zone at Chenango Valley State Park, drive to Beer Tree and get shuttled back tot he park to begin the float.

The trip ends at Beer tree where there will be an after party with live music, food and more.

Beer Tree Co-Founder Chris Rhoades says it something a lot of people look forward to.

“I love seeing the community come together. That’s always been one of the things I’ve liked most about this place and what’s become of it. You just see so many families, friends, and people. Kids three weeks up old up to grandparents and great grandparents, you see it all here,” he says.

Launch times are from 11:00 am to 2:20 pm and the after party will run from noon to 10:00 pm.

Float tickets are $10 and include entry into the park, the shuttle and entry to the Beer Tree After Party.

Rhoades said the event is capped at 750 floaters so if you’d like to register visit the Beer Tree River Float 2019 page on Facebook.