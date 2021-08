Rain clouds darken the landscape in upstate New York at Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – According to Beer Tree officials, it will soon inhabit space on 20 Hawley Street in Downtown Binghamton.

Beer Tree will be renovating the 4,000 square foot space for locals to visit.

It says the space will include a taproom with a patio and a rooftop beer garden that over looks the downtown area.

Mayor Rich David says he’s thrilled to have Beer Tree Brew join the downtown area.