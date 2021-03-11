Beer Tree Factory enjoying its Oakdale Mall location

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Oakdale Mall’s newest addition is settling into their new space.

After having such high demand at the Beer Tree Farm in Port Crane and not having enough capacity, the owners were looking to expand their popular location.

This led to the opening of the Beer Tree Factory located in the Oakdale Mall where Sears used to be, just 4 months ago.

This location is supposed to give more of a sit down and stay all day type of feel.

Co-Founder, Chris Rhoades, says that it was hard opening a business during COVID, and if it wasn’t for the great staff and they community, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“We had so much support, so many people showed up for us and opening up a business in this area without that community support it wouldn’t be possible. So we are very fortunate for the community of Broome County,” says Rhoades.

They just won the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Transformative award for they work they did on the old Sears location.

Rhodes says he can’t wait for warmer days so they can open the deck for the community to enjoy.

For hours and more information check their website out at beertreebrew.com.