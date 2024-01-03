BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Beer Tree Brewing Co. announced to its employees that the Downtown location will be closing for renovations starting January 9th with a target re-opening of February 1st.

The company says that the renovations will drastically change the overall mood and create a higher end dining experience.

The changes include a new menu and a new name.

Beer Tree says that they have brought on Chef Jay Pisculli from Social on State and Station 45 as the executive chef.

The company says that of the three Beer Tree locations, since opening, the intention was always to make the downtown site the “higher end” experience.

For the three weeks of renovations, Beer Tree says that the employees hired at Downtown will be eligible for unemployment and can re-interview for a job at the end of the month.