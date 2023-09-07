Factory by Beer Tree Brew will be the setting for the charity drive.

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local brewery will soon be host to a charity drive for the less fortunate.

Factory by Beer Tree Brew, located in the Oakdale Commons, is partnering up with the Junior League of Binghamton to collect goods for poor and homeless people in our community on September 9. The Junior League of Binghamton is an organization of local women who strive to make Broome County a better place through direct service.

Donations of toiletries like dental products, cases of water and snacks will be accepted at the drive. The items will be turned into 1,000 supply bags for distribution.

For every person who donates, Beer Tree is offering 10% off of dine-in bills or $1 off any draft beer on the day of the event.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with donations being accepted by the lower parking lot of the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City. More information can be found on the Junior League of Binghamton’s Facebook page.