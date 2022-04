VESTAL, NY – A big box store on the Vestal Parkway is shutting down.



Bed Bath & Beyond in the Parkway Plaza next to Target has signs indicating that the retail outlet will be closing.



The store is discounting items by 20%.

However, customers cannot combine that discount with store coupons.



No date has been advertised for when the doors will finally close.



An email sent to Bed Bath & Beyond seeking further information has not yet received a reply.