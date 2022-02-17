BINGHAMTON, NY – Winter blues got you down?

The dreary February days can be hard when everything seems bleak, dark and cold. Here are some local things you can do to keep your spirits up.

1.Go outside

Yep, it’s cold out, but not if you keep your body moving. If you’re bored and there’s snow on the ground, try cross country skiing or snowshoeing at Greenwood Park. No snow? Go for a hike!

2. Tour the night sky

Learn about the stars, planets and all the myths and legends around our sky. The planetarium at Roberson Museum and Science Center is a great place for a quick astrology lesson. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is another great place to visit, and they offer virtual programs and events if you don’t want to leave your house!

3. Join a group or club

The Broome County Public Library and other libraries in the area are great places for this. Join a book club, knitting group, coloring group or try a free community yoga class.

4. Get creative

Artistic and creative hobbies are a great way to express yourself. Roberson offers classes in drawing, sketching, photography, writing and more. If you’d rather express yourself in a less structured way, Uncorked Creations offers both classes and the opportunity to paint on your own or in a group.

5. Cook

Cooking is another great way to express yourself and see what you can come up with. Need a little help to start? Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County offers free classes to help you cook up some healthy concoctions.

5. Play

If you’re just in the mood to play games and have fun, Robot City Games is just the place for that. The arcade offers a fun escape for the whole family.

What’s your favorite thing to do in the winter?