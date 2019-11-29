Beasley on win: “It felt awesome.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In his return to Dallas, wide receiver Cole Beasley torched his former team, catching six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s 26-15 win.

“I’m just glad they had faith in me, to get me some opportunities. And, Josh (Allen) made a bunch of great throws and I was glad I could get open, give him a target and make those plays for him,” Beasley said. “The line did an exception job blocking all dau and they finished off the game for us. The defense played incredible. It makes it a lot easier to play offense when they’re doing what they’re doing over there.”

Beasley, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys, signed a four year, $29 million dollar contract.

“It felt awesome,” he added. “Felt a little disrespected when I left. Even today, I felt a little disrespected. I’m just glad I could make the plays with my opportunities and we got the win — win number nine.”